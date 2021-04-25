NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NorthWestern stock opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

