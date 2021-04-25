SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Raised to $66.00 at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

SKYW stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 873.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 164,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

