BTIG Research Lowers Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.