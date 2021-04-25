V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

