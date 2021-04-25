V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,197.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 64,667 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 469.5% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.01 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

