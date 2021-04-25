MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 771,307 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 464,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,273 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,009,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

BBD stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.