Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Sells $118,182.96 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUS opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

