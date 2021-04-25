Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.03.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $180.82 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.