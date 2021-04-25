BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BTRS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.