Maxim Group Upgrades Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CERC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

