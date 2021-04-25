Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

