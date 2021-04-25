Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $99.95.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.