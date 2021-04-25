Floyd Ray Price Sells 11,395 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$675.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.53.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TVE shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.