Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Target Price at C$3.75

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,120.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$805.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.16.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

