$0.19 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

