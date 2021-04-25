Matthew A. Spear Sells 4,000 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PSTX stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $549.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 593,188 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.