Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $255.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

