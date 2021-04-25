MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $351.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average of $302.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

