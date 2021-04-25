NIO (NYSE:NIO) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NYSE NIO opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

