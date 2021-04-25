DnB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 80,902 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 189,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

