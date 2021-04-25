Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $115.55 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

