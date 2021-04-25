Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.