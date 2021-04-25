Truist Financial Corp Has $402,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,665 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

