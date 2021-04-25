Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 218,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE BKU opened at $45.89 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.