Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Luminex worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Luminex by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of LMNX opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMNX. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.