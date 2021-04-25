Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $282.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $155.32 and a twelve month high of $283.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.