Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $867,635,000.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

