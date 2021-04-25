Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,303 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $46.57 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

