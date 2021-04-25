Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

