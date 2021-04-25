Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

