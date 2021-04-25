Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $636,000 in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

ECPG opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

