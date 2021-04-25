Telemus Capital LLC Invests $252,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.62. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $488.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

