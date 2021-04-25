Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Up 1.5%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.80 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). Approximately 157,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 290,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20 ($0.71).

The company has a market capitalization of £72.89 million and a PE ratio of 15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.59.

In related news, insider Graeme Campbell purchased 40,000 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

