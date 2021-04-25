Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) shares fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $85.75. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 9.12%.

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

