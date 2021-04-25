Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 829 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.83). 173,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 559,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.52).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec raised Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 747.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 769.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 49.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

