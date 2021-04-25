Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.72.

NYSE XEC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

