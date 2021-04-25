Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. However, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Xerox have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

