Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) were up 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

