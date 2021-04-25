Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $51.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target upped by Barclays from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $47.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

