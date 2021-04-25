Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $319.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 128,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

