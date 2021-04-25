JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) were down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JTEKT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get JTEKT alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system and solenoid valves.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.