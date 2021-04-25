Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 95.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 236,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $26.15 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUP. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

