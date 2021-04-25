Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Stericycle stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

