IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 220.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.95 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

