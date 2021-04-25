State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

