International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 16,508 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

