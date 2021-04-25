Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.15 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.