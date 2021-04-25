Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $209.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average is $179.23.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

