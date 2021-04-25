$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

