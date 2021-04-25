Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($1.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $23,633,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Eventbrite by 529.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 530,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 446,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

