Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

